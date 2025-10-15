News

The UK sent over 85,000 drones to Ukraine in six months

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

In the first six months of this year, the United Kingdom supplied Ukraine with more than 85,000 military drones.

This is stated on the British government website.

The department added that this was made possible by the acceleration of production by British companies.

In total, the UK has invested £600 million (about $800 million) in drone production for Ukraine this year, including tens of thousands of FPV drones.

The ministry also recalled that the UK and Ukraine are currently developing a project to produce Octopus interceptor drones. It is planned that Ukraine will receive "thousands" of such drones every month.