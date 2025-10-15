The UK sent over 85,000 drones to Ukraine in six months

In the first six months of this year, the United Kingdom supplied Ukraine with more than 85,000 military drones.
This is stated on the British government website.
The department added that this was made possible by the acceleration of production by British companies.
In total, the UK has invested £600 million (about $800 million) in drone production for Ukraine this year, including tens of thousands of FPV drones.
The ministry also recalled that the UK and Ukraine are currently developing a project to produce Octopus interceptor drones. It is planned that Ukraine will receive "thousands" of such drones every month.
- Britain has been systematically supporting Ukraine since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. In particular, in early September it became known that Britain had transferred £1 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
- And in mid-September , the country allocated more than $190 million to support Ukraine during the winter and next year.