The UK sent over 85,000 drones to Ukraine in six months

In the first six months of this year, the United Kingdom supplied Ukraine with more than 85,000 military drones.

This is stated on the British government website.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The department added that this was made possible by the acceleration of production by British companies.

In total, the UK has invested £600 million (about $800 million) in drone production for Ukraine this year, including tens of thousands of FPV drones.

The ministry also recalled that the UK and Ukraine are currently developing a project to produce Octopus interceptor drones. It is planned that Ukraine will receive "thousands" of such drones every month.