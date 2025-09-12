The United Kingdom will allocate more than $190 million to support Ukraine during the winter and next year

The United Kingdom will allocate $192.594 million to support Ukraine during the winter and next year.

This was stated today by Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper, during her first visit to Ukraine in this position, according to the British government website.

Of the allocated amount, approximately $135.63 million will be directed to humanitarian assistance to civilians in frontline communities, to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population, and to provide emergency assistance to those affected by Russiaʼs continued attacks.

In particular, this includes repairing critical water and heating systems, and helping to maintain livelihoods and jobs.

An additional $56.96 million will help repair power grids and ensure the protection of gas and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine became the first country that Yvette Cooper visited as head of the British Foreign Office.

As part of her visit, she will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

During their talks with Foreign Minister Sybiha, they will discuss common priorities within the framework of the strategic dialogue between the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Yvette Cooper will also visit one of the residential buildings destroyed by Russiaʼs brutal attacks on Ukraine, meeting with families and children to hear firsthand about their traumatic experiences.

