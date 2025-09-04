Britain transferred £1 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine from proceeds from frozen Russian assets

The UK government has allocated £1 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase military aid for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Defense Minister John Healy during a visit to Kyiv, according to the British government website.

Over the past 50 days, Ukraine has received a large aid package from Britain, which includes:

4.7 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

60 000 artillery shells and rockets;

over 2 500 drones;

over 200 electronic warfare systems;

100 units of light weapons;

30 cars;

additional equipment for air defense and counter-drones.

While in Kyiv on September 3, John Healy also co-chaired an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with defense ministers from over 30 countries to discuss further military contributions to the multinational defense force that would be deployed in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached.

Britain spent £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine in 2025. The UK provided Ukraine with a £2.26 billion loan from the Emergency Revenue Acceleration Fund, which is repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Frozen Russian assets

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU is almost €211 billion. In total, the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion in securities and cash.

In October 2024 , the EU Council finally approved a loan of up to €35 billion to Ukraine. This money is the blocʼs contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (€45 billion) loan, which will be repaid with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

A few days after the EU Council decision, the G7 countries agreed to a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using proceeds from Russiaʼs frozen assets. The US contribution was $20 billion.

The money is being transferred “through various channels” — both to replenish the Ukrainian budget, and for military assistance and the restoration of Ukraine’s infrastructure. Reuters notes that Ukraine will receive all the funds under the loan by the end of 2027.

