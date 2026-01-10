The United Kingdom plans to spend around €230 million to prepare its military for possible deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire by Russia.

This is reported by The Independent, citing a statement by Defense Minister John Healy.

Ghee announced the funding after a day-long visit to Kyiv, where he discussed plans to create a multinational force, Multinational Force Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the British minister, London is preparing not only to send its troops, but also to lead an international contingent. €230 million will be allocated to modernize equipment, communication systems, protection against drones and other equipment.

The total number of international forces could be around 15 000, half of which would be provided by the UK. The government has not officially confirmed these figures. Speaking in the House of Commons, Geely refused to give details, saying it would only help Putin.

John Healyʼs visit to Kyiv came a few days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a "deterrence force" being formed by the "Coalition of the Willing". France also plans to join this initiative. The exact size of the Western contingent has not yet been disclosed.

The British Defense Secretary also reported the start of production of new Octopus drones for Ukraine this month. The UK plans to produce thousands of such drones each month, and their cost will be about 10% of the price of the enemy drones they are used against.

Octopus is a drone of Ukrainian technology, developed in cooperation with the UK. These are interceptor drones that destroy Russian "Shaheds" with high efficiency — 70% or more. In November, they were launched into mass production.

