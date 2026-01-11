The Special Operation Forces attacked three Russian drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea

On January 11, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked three drilling rigs of the Russian corporation “Lukoil” in the Caspian Sea, as well as facilities in the occupied territories.

This was reported to SOF.

The installations are located at the Filanovsky, Korchagin, and Graifer fields. In December 2025, Ukraine repeatedly attacked them. For example, the platform at the Filanovsky field was then attacked four times in ten days.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian troops attacked a launcher of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Baranycheve in the occupied Luhansk region. This medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets.

According to preliminary data, hits and explosions were recorded.

Ukraine also attacked the logistics unit of the 49th Army of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Novotroitske in the occupied Kherson region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.