Ukraine urgently convenes UN Security Council due to Russian strike with “Oreshnik” on the Lviv region

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after Russiaʼs statements about the use of the “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile in the Lviv region.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

He stressed that a strike near the borders of the EU and NATO is a "serious threat to security on the European continent" and "a test for the transatlantic community".

Sybiha also called it absurd that Russia is trying to justify the strike as an "attack on Putinʼs residence", which "never happened".

"Putin is using a ballistic missile near the borders of the EU and NATO — this is a global threat that requires a global response," he stressed.

Ukraine is also convening a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and initiating consultations in the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE. Sybiha stated that Russia has no real grounds for the strike and is using fabricated pretexts to continue terror.

Ukraine has called on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow, particularly regarding Russian oil revenues and the shadow tanker fleet.

On the night of January 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lviv and the Kyiv region. Four people were killed in the capital. According to the Air Force, in total, the Russians launched 36 missiles and 242 UAVs of various types into Ukraine, including the “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile. The Russian army launched it from the “Kapustin Yar” test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

"Attack" on Putinʼs residence on December 29

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine used drones to strike Putinʼs residence in Valdai on the night of December 29.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Lavrovʼs words a lie and emphasized that such statements by the Russian Federation are preparation for an attack on state buildings in Ukraine.

The US President Donald Trump initially said he was very angry when he learned about the incident from Putin himself. Later, on his social network Truth Social, he shared a link to a New York Post article with the headline: “Putin’s false claims about ʼattack’ show that it is Russia that is standing in the way of peace.”

On January 1, The Wall Street Journal, citing American intelligence data, wrote that US intelligence had found no evidence of a Ukrainian attack on Putinʼs residence.

