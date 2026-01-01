The US National Security Agency has determined that Ukraine did not attempt to attack Russian dictator Vladimir Putinʼs residence in Valdai with drones, as previously claimed in Russia.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing American intelligence data.

They say that Ukraine tried to strike a military target that it had already attacked before. It is located in the same region as Putinʼs country residence, but not next to it.

The US Central Intelligence Agency also found no signs of an attack on Putin. The CIA declined to comment, but an American official familiar with the intelligence confirmed this information to the publication.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine used drones to strike Putinʼs residence in Valdai on the night of December 29.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Lavrovʼs words a lie and stated that such statements by the Russian Federation are preparation for an attack on state buildings in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump initially said he was very angry when he learned about the incident from Putin himself. Later, on his social network Truth Social, he shared a link to a New York Post article with the headline: “Putin’s false claims about ʼattack’ show that it is Russia that is standing in the way of peace.”

The journalists wrote in the article that "any attack on Putin is more than justified", because "Moscow has repeatedly tried to kill Zelensky".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.