Trump commented on Russiaʼs claims about alleged drone attack on Putinʼs residence: “Now is not the time for this, Iʼm angry”

The US President Donald Trump has responded to Russiaʼs claim that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Putinʼs residence. He learned about this from the Kremlin leader himself.

Trump made this statement while speaking to reporters before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Trump, when Putin told him about the incident “early this morning”, he was very angry. Just today, another phone conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States took place.

"I donʼt like it. Itʼs not good. Itʼs not good. Donʼt forget I stopped [the transfer of] Tomahawk missiles. Itʼs one thing to attack, itʼs another to attack his house. Now is not the time for that," Trump commented.

When asked by a journalist if he really believed this, the US president said: "Youʼre saying there might not have been an attack. Thatʼs also possible. Weʼll find out. But Putin told me about it today."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine used drones to strike Putinʼs residence in Valdai on the night of December 29. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike, and the country will review its negotiating position.

In a comment to journalists, the Ukrainian president called Lavrovʼs words a lie and stated that such statements are preparation for an attack on state buildings in Ukraine.

