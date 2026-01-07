News

Ukrainian troops attacked an oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and an MTZ warehouse in the Donetsk region

Yuliia Zavadska
On January 7, Ukrainian troops attacked the “Oskolnaftopostach” oil depot near the settlement of Kotel (Belgorod region, Russia). The facility is used to supply fuel to Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of hits to the tanks, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the oil depot.

Also, to disrupt the enemyʼs logistics in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops attacked a material and technical equipment depot of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Army.

The extent of the damage caused in both cases is being clarified.

In addition, previous attacks have revealed damage to two RVS-5000 vertical tanks at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

