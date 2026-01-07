On January 7, Ukrainian troops attacked the “Oskolnaftopostach” oil depot near the settlement of Kotel (Belgorod region, Russia). The facility is used to supply fuel to Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of hits to the tanks, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the oil depot.

Also, to disrupt the enemyʼs logistics in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops attacked a material and technical equipment depot of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Army.

The extent of the damage caused in both cases is being clarified.

In addition, previous attacks have revealed damage to two RVS-5000 vertical tanks at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

The day before, long-range drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center attacked two important facilities in Russiaʼs rear — a missile and artillery arsenal in the Kostroma region and an oil depot in the Lipetsk region.

In total, in the seven months since the creation of the UAV Forces group, it has carried out more than 832 thousand combat missions in key areas of the front. During this time, more than 168 thousand targets were attacked with a total estimated cost of about $20 billion.

