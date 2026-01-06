The UAV Forces attacked over 168 000 targets in 7 months

In the seven months since its creation, the UAV Forces group has flown more than 832 000 sorties in key areas of the front. During this time, they have attacked more than 168 000 targets with a total estimated cost of about $20 billion.

The UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Among the destroyed and hit targets:

more than 50 000 Russian soldiers;

532 tanks;

almost 7.7 thousand units of automotive equipment;

5.5 thousand units of motor vehicles;

as well as about 2.5 thousand guns and howitzers.

It is separately noted that more than 350 strikes were carried out on targets in Russia. According to estimates, this causes losses to the Russian Federation of about $3 billion per month.

On January 1, the General Staff and the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported attacks on several Russian military facilities in the occupied Donetsk region, as well as on refineries and industrial complexes storing oil on Russian territory.

In particular, it is about the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and the Northern Freight Park in the city of Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan.

