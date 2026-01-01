Ukrainian military attacked oil refineries in Russia and a number of facilities in the occupied Donetsk region

On January 1, Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian military facilities in the occupied Donetsk region, as well as an oil refinery and an industrial complex storing oil on Russian territory.

This was reported by the General Staff and the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first target of the Ukrainian military that night was the Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. After the drones hit it, a large fire broke out there.

This is one of the key refineries in southern Russia. It can produce about 6.6 million tons of oil annually.

The plant specializes in the production of fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, gas oil, and other petroleum products. It supplies fuel to the Russian armyʼs military equipment.

Also under attack in the city of Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan, was the Northern Commodity Park. This large industrial complex belongs to the Russian company “Tatneft”. It collects, prepares, and stores commodity oil for shipment.

In addition, Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Thus, in the Donetsk region, a “Shahed” UAV storage warehouse was attacked, near the village of Shevchenko, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was attacked, and near the city of Ilovaisk, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the 51st Russian Army was on fire.

In addition, in the Avdiivka area, the Defense Forces hit the command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th tank regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division.

