Long-range drones of the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center attacked two important facilities in Russiaʼs rear — a missile and artillery arsenal in the Kostroma region and an oil depot in the Lipetsk region.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

СБУ / «Бабель»

In the Neysky district of the Kostroma region, a large-scale fire broke out as a result of a strike on the arsenal No. 100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Federation. During the night, numerous explosions were recorded there due to the detonation of ammunition.

Local authorities announced the evacuation of residents of nearby settlements. According to sources, this warehouse provided ammunition to the western and central directions.

The SBU drones also attacked the Gerkon Plus oil depot in the settlement of Streletski Khutory, Lipetsk region. After the strike, an intense fire broke out at the facility. The oil depot supplied fuel to the Tambov, Voronezh, and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation.

SBU noted that attacks on Russian military and oil logistics facilities are aimed at reducing its ability to provide the army with ammunition and fuel.

It was previously reported that in the seven months since its creation, the UAV Forces group has flown over 832 000 sorties in key areas of the front. During this time, they have attacked over 168 000 targets with a total estimated cost of about $20 billion.

