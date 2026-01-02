GUR showed a video of a fake assassination attempt on the head of the RDK Kapustin. The Russians paid half a million dollars for this video

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) showed a video of a fake drone attack on the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK) Denis “WhiteRex” Kapustin (also known as Denis Nikitin).

To stage Kapustinʼs death, Ukrainian intelligence officers created a video recording of the operation of two strike drones: the first drone flew into a minibus in which Kapustin was supposedly traveling, the second filmed the "effects of the impact" — a burning car.

This particular video was shown to the customers — the Russian special services, who paid $500 000 for it.

What preceded

On December 27, the RDK reported the "death" of Kapustin as a result of an FPV drone attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

And already on January 2, it became known that the death was staged by Ukrainian intelligence — this is how the head of the RDK was saved from a real assassination attempt.

Who is Denis Kapustin and RDK?

The Russian Volunteer Corps is a military formation of Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia, subordinate to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was created in August 2022. Together with another formation of Russian volunteers, Freedom of Russia, in 2023 they organized regular raids in the Belgorod region of Russia.

The commander of the RDK Denis Kapustin was born in Moscow, and later lived with his parents in Europe for more than one year — he studied in the Netherlands and Germany. In 2014, he came to Kyiv for Euromaidan. Since 2017, he has moved to Ukraine.

In an interview with Radio Liberty in December 2022, Kapustin said that he decided to defend Ukraine with weapons in his hands on February 24, 2022. By the end of March, he was in Kyiv, helping to distribute humanitarian aid, guarding volunteers, patrolling the station, and delivering medicine. Later, there was the first combat mission to Mykolaiv.

He personally participated in raids on the Belgorod region, which put him on the list of terrorists in Russia. In November 2023, Denis Kapustin was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment in Russia.

