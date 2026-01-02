The head of Russiaʼs military intelligence (GRU) Igor Kostyukov said that Russia had handed over to the United States "evidence" of Ukraineʼs attack on Putinʼs residence.

This is stated in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The agency published a video showing Kostyukov handing over materials to officials from the Office of the US Military Attaché, located in the embassy in Moscow.

Kostyukov says the Russian military has found the wreckage of drones that attempted to attack Putinʼs residence. He says a number of these drones have "well-preserved navigation systems".

He added that the decrypted content from the memory of these systems "confirmed conclusively" that the target was Putinʼs residence.

"Attack" on Putinʼs residence on December 29

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine used drones to strike Putinʼs residence in Valdai on the night of December 29.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Lavrovʼs words a lie and emphasized that such statements by the Russian Federation are preparation for an attack on state buildings in Ukraine.

The US President Donald Trump initially said he was very angry when he learned about the incident from Putin himself. Later, on his social network Truth Social, he shared a link to a New York Post article with the headline: “Putin’s false claims about ʼattack’ show that it is Russia that is standing in the way of peace.”

On January 1, The Wall Street Journal, citing American intelligence data, wrote that US intelligence had found no evidence of a Ukrainian attack on Putinʼs residence.

