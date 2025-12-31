On December 31, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the “Tamannaftogaz” terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This was reported to SOF.

This complex is one of the largest in the Black Sea region in terms of storage and transshipment of oil cargoes. It provides transit of large volumes of oil both abroad and for Russian users.

Several drones successfully reached their targets. Port infrastructure was disabled. The General Staff reports that two berths with oil tanker standers were hit.

The last time the Ukrainian military attacked the Tamannaftogas terminal was on the night of December 22. A series of explosions occurred there, damaging the pipeline, two berths, and two vessels. There was also a fire on an area of over 1 000 m², including in the tank farm, and a vessel caught fire.

SOF units also destroyed ammunition depots of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine. In the village of Blizhne, drones attacked a logistics hub for a unit from the "East" group of forces.

In the village of Siyatel, an ammunition depot and logistical support for the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 2nd combined arms army of the Russian Federation were destroyed.

Previously, Babel sources confirmed the attack by GUR and the State Border Guard Service on December 31 on the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. According to intelligence, the Tuapse refinery has processed almost 12 million tons of oil per year to date. It has significantly affected the ability of the Russian army to fight.

And on the same day, the SBU drones attacked the Temp oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region of Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.