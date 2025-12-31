On December 31, long-range drones from the “Alpha” Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the State Security of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Temp oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region, Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the Security Service.

The base is part of the “Rosrezerv” system, it is designed to store large volumes of fuel. Rybinsk is a large transit and logistics hub, and the Temp oil depot is an important link in the storage and distribution of petroleum products.

Previously, Babel sources confirmed the December 31 attack on the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. According to intelligence, the Tuapse refinery processed almost 12 million tons of oil per year to date. It significantly affected the Russian armyʼs ability to fight.

