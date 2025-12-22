Ukrainian military strikes oil terminal in the Krasnodar region of Russia

Ukrainian military attacked the Tamannaftogaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation at night.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There was a series of explosions, damaging a pipeline, two berths and two ships. There was also a fire on an area of over 1 000 m², including in the tank farm, and a ship caught fire.

A Ukrainian missile also hit a Russian boat base in Olenivka (temporarily occupied Crimea), causing a large-scale fire there.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Ukrainka area (an occupied part of the Donetsk region) and attacked locations where “Shahed” drones were stored and launched near Donetsk.

And on the night of December 21, GUR attacked an airfield near Lipetsk, Russia, and damaged two Su-30 fighters.

