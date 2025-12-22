News

GUR attacked Russian fighters. They penetrated the protective hangar (UPD)

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) reports that multi-role fighters have been disabled at an airfield near Lipetsk, Russia. Initially, intelligence reported Su-30 and Su-27 aircraft, but then updated the information: it was two Su-30s.

The operation was carried out on the night of December 21 by a representative of the Resistance Movement. It had been planned for two weeks — they studied the patrol route and the schedule of guard changes.

Thanks to the preparation, they managed to penetrate the airfield, attack the planes right in the protective hangar, and then leave the facility.

