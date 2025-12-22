The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) reports that multi-role fighters have been disabled at an airfield near Lipetsk, Russia. Initially, intelligence reported Su-30 and Su-27 aircraft, but then updated the information: it was two Su-30s.

The operation was carried out on the night of December 21 by a representative of the Resistance Movement. It had been planned for two weeks — they studied the patrol route and the schedule of guard changes.

Thanks to the preparation, they managed to penetrate the airfield, attack the planes right in the protective hangar, and then leave the facility.

Babelʼs sources reported that on December 19, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline, a key element of the system through which Russia imports up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas annually, failed in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation due to GUR.

After 2022, Moscow used this gas pipeline in reverse schemes and purchased gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cover the local deficit.

