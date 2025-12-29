WP: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will try to convince Trump to strike Iranʼs missile program again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to convince the US President Donald Trump to strike again at targets linked to Iranʼs ballistic missile program at a meeting in Florida on December 29.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources among Israeli officials.

Netanyahu believes that the threat of Iranʼs expanding missile capabilities is too great. Therefore, the Israeli prime minister is seeking a "green light" for another strike on Tehranʼs ballistic missile program, possibly as part of a joint operation with the United States.

Also, according to media reports, Netanyahu will persuade Trump to take a tougher stance on Gaza and demand the disarmament of Hamas before the further withdrawal of Israeli troops as part of the second phase of the 20-point peace plan, released at the end of October this year.

However, WP notes that Netanyahu is unlikely to achieve his goals, as Trump is now seeking to avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

It is also noted that relations between the leaders have deteriorated, and therefore it will be difficult for Netanyahu to enlist Trumpʼs support.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program. In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. And on June 14, Israel reported that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran. Attacks between the countries continued until the morning of June 24.

Israel appealed to the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program. And on the night of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Trump stated that all three facilities were “completely and irreversibly destroyed”. After that, Iran attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

On June 24, Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire. Israel later agreed to the US presidentʼs proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. The Israeli government said it had achieved all of the objectives of the operation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.