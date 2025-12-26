Axios: Trump and Zelensky to meet on December 28 at Mar-a-Lago

The US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on December 28.

This was reported by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, citing sources.

The meeting will take place at Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago estate. Earlier in the day, Zelensky reported a meeting with Trump "in the near future", but did not provide details.

They last met on October 17. They talked about long-range “Tomahawk” missiles, details of Trumpʼs meeting with Vladimir Putin in Hungary, and more.

A few days earlier, on December 24, Zelensky first reported a draft 20-point peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe. It included security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by three countries (Ukraine, Russia, and the United States), and a free economic zone in the Donetsk region.

On the same day, Bloomberg wrote that Russia would demand changes to the latest version of the peace plan agreed upon by Ukraine and the United States.

