Bloomberg: The US preparing new sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal with Ukraine

The US is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russiaʼs energy sector to increase pressure on it if Putin rejects a peace deal with Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

Washington is considering options such as sanctions against ships of the Russian shadow fleet, as well as against traders who facilitate its operations. According to some sources, new measures could be reported as early as this week.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the plans in a meeting with a group of European ambassadors earlier this week. Any final decision rests with the US President Donald Trump.