Politico: Former Trump adviser who called returning Crimea to Ukraine “unrealistic” becomes consultant to Russian “Lukoil”

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

Brian Lanza, who was a senior advisor to Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, has become a consultant to the international division of Russian oil company Lukoil.

Politico writes about this, citing its sources.

According to media sources, Trumpʼs former adviser is now advising Lukoil in the process of finding a buyer for its international assets.

To this end, Lanza and his firm “Mercury Public Affairs” are working with the US government and have also helped extend the deadline for the sale of these assets.

Politico reports that Lanza began working for “Lukoil” in the past few weeks. He does not have to register as a foreign agent because working as a consultant for the companyʼs international division is not considered political activity in the interests of a foreign state.

Lanza himself declined to comment on the information. “Mercury” and “Lukoil” also did not respond to the publicationʼs inquiries.

In November 2024, Brian Lanza, then a senior adviser to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, said that the presidential administration would focus on achieving peace in Ukraine, not on Ukraine returning all the territories occupied by Russia. He said that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan, where Ukraine returns Crimea, looked “not serious”.

Later, a representative of Trumpʼs campaign stated that Republican Brian Lanzaʼs words about a "realistic" peace plan without the return of Crimea do not reflect Trumpʼs position.

