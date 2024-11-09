A senior adviser to future US President Donald Trump said that the new presidential administration will focus on achieving peace in Ukraine, and not on Ukraine returning all territories occupied by Russia.

This is reported by the BBC.

Republican Party strategist Brian Lanza said the Trump administration will ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to present a version of a "realistic vision of peace."

After all, according to the republican, Zelensky with the peace plan, where Ukraine returns Crimea, looks "not serious".

"When Zelensky says that we will stop fighting only after Crimea is returned, we have news for President Zelensky: Thereʼs no Crimea anymore," Brian Lanza said.

He emphasized that if Ukraine insists on the return of Crimea and the "struggle of American soldiers" for this, then the country will be left without US aid.

Trumpʼs adviser emphasized that he respects the Ukrainian people, calling them the heart of a lion. But he said the US priority was "peace and an end to the killing".

"What do you see as a realistic vision of peace? This is not a vision of victory, but it is a vision of peace," according to Brian Lanza, these are the messages the presidential administration will address to Ukraine.

The Republican criticized the level of support that the administration of Democrat Biden and European countries have provided to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022.

"The reality on the ground is that the European nation-states and President Biden did not give Ukraine the capability and the weapons to win this war at the outset, and they failed to lift the restrictions on Ukraineʼs victory," he said.

What preceded

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in one day."

After Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election, the WSJ wrote that the Republican has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years.

According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 km of demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are to freeze the war and force Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

Previously, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

