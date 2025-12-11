The European Union approved the sixth tranche to Ukraine under the “Ukraine Facility” program

The Council of the European Union has approved the sixth tranche of the Ukraine Facility to Ukraine, amounting to approximately €2.3 billion.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The European Union noted that the amount demonstrates that Ukraine has successfully completed eight steps required for the sixth tranche, as well as one unfulfilled step from the fourth. In total, Ukraine has successfully completed 63 of the 68 steps currently required under the program.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine has fulfilled 8 out of 10 indicators and implemented systemic reforms in public finance management, green transition and environmental protection, as well as optimizing the business environment, financial markets and judicial system.

The financing is aimed primarily at strengthening Ukraineʼs macro-financial stability and supporting the continuous functioning of public administration.