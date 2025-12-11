Time Magazine names those who build artificial intelligence as “Person of the Year”

The American magazine Time named the "architects of artificial intelligence" as "Person of the Year" for 2025.

Featured on the cover were:

Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta.

Lisa Su is the president of AMD.

Elon Musk is the owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX.

Jensen Huang is the CEO of NVIDIA.

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI.

Demis Hassabis is the CEO of Google DeepMind.

Dario Amodei is the CEO of Anthropic.

Fei-Fei Li is the founder of ImageNet and the startup World Labs.

The cover refers to the 1932 photograph "Lunch on a Skyscraper", in which construction workers for the Rockefeller Center skyscraper in New York sit on a steel beam.

The Times writes that 2025 was the year when the full potential of artificial intelligence was unleashed, and “it became clear that there would be no turning back”.

For decades, humanity has been preparing for the emergence of thinking machines, admiring their ability to defeat chess champions and predict protein structures, but also feeling terrified of them. But this year, the debate over how to use AI responsibly has given way to a sprint to deploy it as quickly as possible.

