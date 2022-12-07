“Time” magazine called Volodymyr Zelensky and “the spirit of Ukraine” as “Person of the Year”

The American magazine Time called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and "the spirit of Ukraine" as "Person of the Year".

"Zelenskyʼs success as a wartime leader is based on the fact that courage is contagious. This spread among the political leadership of Ukraine in the first days of the invasion, when everyone understood that the president was staying put. His professional skills as a stage actor meant that he was able to read the crowd and respond to their moods and expectations. Now the whole world became his audience. He decided not to let them down," writes Time.

As for the "spirit of Ukraine" — "instead of saving their lives, many Ukrainians grabbed any weapon they could find and rushed to defend their cities from the invaders."