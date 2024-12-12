Time magazine named Donald Trump “Person of the Year”

The American magazine Time named the US President-elect Donald Trump as "Person of the Year".

Time notes that since Trump first ran for president in 2015, "no one has played a bigger role in changing the course of politics and history".

"At the threshold of his [Trumpʼs] second presidency, all of us—from his most fanatical supporters to his most ardent critics—are living in the age of Trump," the magazine noted.

Trump has changed American politics, according to Time. He won this yearʼs election and made his team of supporters even bigger. He became the first Republican in 20 years to win more votes than a Democrat, with 9 out of 10 US counties increasing their support for Trump since the previous election in 2020.