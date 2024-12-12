Time magazine named Donald Trump “Person of the Year”

The American magazine Time named the US President-elect Donald Trump as "Person of the Year".
Time notes that since Trump first ran for president in 2015, "no one has played a bigger role in changing the course of politics and history".
"At the threshold of his [Trumpʼs] second presidency, all of us—from his most fanatical supporters to his most ardent critics—are living in the age of Trump," the magazine noted.
Trump has changed American politics, according to Time. He won this yearʼs election and made his team of supporters even bigger. He became the first Republican in 20 years to win more votes than a Democrat, with 9 out of 10 US counties increasing their support for Trump since the previous election in 2020.
The magazine writes that members of Congress, international institutions, and world leaders are once again acquiescing to Trumpʼs whims even before he officially becomes president, and "the carousel of Trumpworld characters is spinning again."
This yearʼs contenders for the title of "Person of the Year" included Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, Yulia Navalna and Kate Middleton, Mark Zuckerberg, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerome Powell and Joe Rogan, and Claudia Sheinbaum.
- Since 1927, Timeʼs Person of the Year has been named annually by the person, group of people, or concept that has had the greatest impact on the world over the past 12 months. In 2022, Time magazine named the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the "Spirit of Ukraine" the "Person of the Year", and in 2023 — the singer Taylor Swift.
- Trump was already the person of the year in 2016, when he first won the US presidential election.
