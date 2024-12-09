Trump, Netanyahu and Musk. Time magazine announced the contenders for the title “Person of the Year”

Time magazine has reported the contenders for the title of "Person of the Year 2024". The winner will be announced on December 12.

In total, there are 10 nominees in the shortlist. Namely:

Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States and the Democratic presidential candidate in this yearʼs elections;

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who finished chemotherapy this September;

, who finished chemotherapy this September; Elon Musk, whom Time magazine calls "a driver of innovation" and says that he stepped into the world of politics this year because he actively supported Donald Trump in the US elections;

the wife of the Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny — Yulia Navalna;

; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "one of the most influential and controversial world leaders this year," according to Time;

Jerome Powell, who heads the US Federal Reserve System since 2018;

, who heads the US Federal Reserve System since 2018; Joe Rogan is the host of the globally popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said that Ukraine was "leading the world to the third world war";

Claudia Scheinbaum, who became the first female president of Mexico;

, who became the first female president of Mexico; Donald Trump . His victory is considered "historic" by Time magazine: he will become the oldest president in the history of the United States and "the first convicted felon to be elected president", because the court found him guilty of all 34 charges of fraud;

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world.

is one of the richest people in the world. Since 1927, Timeʼs Person of the Year has been named annually by the person, group of people, or concept that has had the greatest impact on the world over the past 12 months. In 2022, Time magazine named the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the "spirit of Ukraine" the "Person of the Year", and in 2023 — the singer Taylor Swift.

