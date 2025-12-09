Politico: Japan refused to join EU plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Japan has rejected the European Unionʼs proposal to join a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

Politico reports this, citing diplomats familiar with the negotiations during which this decision was announced.

At the G7 finance ministers meeting on December 8, Japan made it clear that it could not use the nearly $30 billion in frozen Russian assets stored on its territory to provide credit to Ukraine.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has cited legal issues as the main obstacles. Although, according to officials, the real reason is the USʼs reluctance to use the assets for Ukraineʼs benefit. Tokyo, they say, does not want to contradict the decision of its key ally.

The European Commission wants EU capitals to reach an agreement on using up to €210 billion in sanctions cash by a leadersʼ summit on December 18. Belgium is resisting this, fearing it would have to repay the full amount if Russia calls for the money in the future.