Denmark reduces financial support to Ukraine in 2026

Next year, Denmark will allocate 9.4 billion kroner (€1.22 billion) to Ukraine, while in 2024 the amount was 16.5 billion kroner (€2.15 billion), and even earlier — almost 19 billion kroner (€2.47 billion).

The government explains this by "stabilizing support," as Denmark has already provided the largest aid to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP among all countries.

The Ukraine Fund, created in 2023 to finance military aid, is almost exhausted. Some politicians are calling for it to be replenished with funds already allocated for defense so as not to cut support at a critical moment.

At the same time, neighboring countries are increasing aid: Norway has allocated 54.3 billion kroner (€7.06 billion), and Sweden has allocated more than 27 billion kroner (€3.51 billion).

At the same time, government representatives do not rule out that Denmark may allocate more funds than the fund currently provides.

On November 28, Denmark reported the provision of its 28th aid package to Ukraine, worth about $217 million. In total, Denmark has already allocated about $11 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In October, the country initiated the provision of over $170 million to Ukraine, which is part of a large defense assistance package for several years.

In November, Denmark pledged to donate €1.3 million to reconstruct cultural monuments in Ukraine that were destroyed by Russia.

