Denmark allocates €1.3 million for the reconstruction of cultural monuments

The Cultural Heritage Fund of Ukraine will receive €1.3 million from Denmark. The funds will be used to reconstruct cultural buildings, monuments, and museums destroyed by Russia.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU.

The money will be sent after the Danish parliament passes the relevant law.

The press service also noted that an informal meeting will be held in Denmark today, attended by European culture ministers and representatives of Ukraine. The purpose of the gathering is to encourage other countries to follow Denmarkʼs example.

Since 2022, about 1,612 objects of Ukraineʼs immovable cultural heritage have been damaged due to Russian aggression, 27 of which have been completely destroyed, reported Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna.

On October 15, Denmark provided over €146.2 million to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities as part of the 27th aid package.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

