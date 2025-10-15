Denmark is providing over $170 million to Ukraine — part of a large aid package for several years. What will the money be spent on?

Denmark is providing 1.1 billion Danish kroner (approximately $171 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. This is part of the 27th aid package announced earlier.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The funds will go to support the Ukrainian fleet and maintain tanks. Some of the money will go to fuel and rehabilitation assistance — these programs are coordinated by NATO.

Funds are also earmarked for fuel supplies and rehabilitation support — both areas are being implemented under the auspices of NATO, as well as for the education and training of Ukrainian military personnel — these are just some of the initiatives.

In addition, 400 million kronor ($62 million) will be spent on training equipment for the military.

In total, the 27th aid package from Denmark to Ukraine provides for donor contributions of almost 2.7 billion kronor (approximately $421 million) in 2025-2028. Of this amount, 1.6 billion kronor (almost $249.6 million) will be spent on the purchase of drones, ammunition, and missiles through the Ukrainian defense industry.

