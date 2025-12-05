On December 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infrastructure of the Temryutsk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This port ships containers, fuel and chemical cargo, as well as other types of goods, and is used for the needs of the Russian army. After the strike, a fire broke out in the port area. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Ukrainian fighters also attacked the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region. Its annual processing capacity is 7-8.9 million tons of oil, it works to supply Russian troops. Drone hits and a fire were recorded. Previously, one of the plantʼs installations was damaged.

In addition, the consequences of the recent strike on the Saratov Refinery have been confirmed: the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil purification unit was seriously damaged. At the beginning of December, the plant completely stopped primary processing of crude oil and is operating at less than half of its design capacity, with key units completely shut down.

On the night of November 28, Ukrainian units, in addition to the Saratov Oil Refinery, also attacked a drone warehouse at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, which is in temporarily occupied Crimea. Several air defense facilities were destroyed there: Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After that, the Defense Forces destroyed a hangar with Russian drones "Orion" and "Forpost".

Ukrainian forces have already struck the Saratov refinery several times this year. Explosions and fires at the plant were reported in the spring and fall, when drones repeatedly flew to the facility and disabled certain parts of it. The refinery was last attacked on November 14.

