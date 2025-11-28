Ukrainian military strikes Saratov oil refinery, Saky airfield, and several other military facilities

On the night of Friday, November 28, Ukrainian units attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They produce more than 20 types of fuel that Russia uses for its military. After the attack, a series of explosions and a fire broke out. The exact consequences are still being investigated.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a drone depot at the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied Crimea. According to preliminary data, several air defense facilities were destroyed — Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2.

After that, the Defense Forces destroyed a hangar with Russian drones "Orion" and "Forpost". A command and control point and a KamAZ truck were also hit. The scale of the losses is being clarified.

Ukrainian military also attacked places where Russians had deployed manpower and fuel depots in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is not the first time the Saratov refinery has been attacked. Ukrainian forces have struck the plant several times this year. Explosions and fires at the plant were reported in the spring and fall, when drones repeatedly flew to the facility and disabled certain parts of it. The refinery was last attacked on November 14.

