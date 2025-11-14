On the night of Friday, November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russiaʼs military and economic infrastructure.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the strike hit the Novorossiysk ship base in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian “Neptune” missiles and various types of strike drones were used for the operation.

The attack damaged important port facilities, including the Sheskharis oil terminal, as well as the S-400 missile launcher and missile storage. A detonation and fire were recorded at the site. Information about the extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil-loading complexes in southern Russia and is used to supply Russian troops fighting against Ukraine.

A strike on the Saratov oil refinery was also confirmed. Several explosions were heard on the territory of the facility, after which a fire broke out. The enterprise plays an important role in providing fuel to the Russian army.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck the infrastructure of the fuel and lubricants storage enterprise "Krystal Plant" in the Engels district. Explosions and a fire were also recorded there.

The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to systematically reduce the military-economic and offensive potential of Russian troops in order to force the Russian Federation to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, Babelʼs sources in SBU reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Novorossiysk port. Reuters, citing sources, writes that after the attack the port suspended oil exports.

President Zelensky stated that at night Ukraine used the “Long Neptune” missiles, which were introduced in August. They are capable of attacking at a distance of 1 000 km.

The operation was carried out by the Security Serviceʼs "Alpha" special forces together with the State Border Guard, Special Operations Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Navyʼs artillery troops, and other units of the Defense Forces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.