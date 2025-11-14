Babelʼs sources: The Defense Forces attacked the port of Novorossiysk. It is an important oil export center

At night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the port of Novorossiysk. This port is the second largest oil export center in the Russian Federation and an important logistics hub for the export of petroleum products across the Black Sea.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

The attack damaged oil tankers at the berths, pipeline infrastructure and pumping units. A major fire continues at the oil terminal. A hit on the S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system was also confirmed in the city. A powerful detonation was recorded after the attack.

Reuters, citing sources, writes that after the attack the port suspended oil exports. President Zelensky stated that during the night Ukraine used the “Long Neptune” missiles, which were introduced in August. They are capable of attacking at a distance of 1 000 km.

zbroyaua / Instagram

The operation was carried out by the Security Serviceʼs "Alpha" special forces together with the State Border Guard, Special Operations Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Navyʼs artillery troops, and other units of the Defense Forces.