Defense Express: Ukraine first showed “Long Neptune” with a range of 1 000 km

The state portal "Weapons" probably showed for the first time a long-range version of the Ukrainian R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile.

The corresponding video appeared on August 24, and was first noticed by the specialized publication Defense Express.

A long-range version of the R-360 Neptune cruise missile, known as the Long Neptune, was tested back in March of this year. It was previously announced that its range was 1 000 km, and the missile itself was designed to strike ground targets.

But despite the fact that its development has been known since November 2023, not a single image of it has been published yet.

However, the "Weapons" video dedicated to Independence Day shows a missile with X-shaped wings. Defense Express journalists believe that it is the "Long Neptune".

The video also contains a fragment of a video with missile launches, but Defense Express notes that they are archival, filmed during tests of the Neptune complex in 2018-2020.

No specifications of the rocket shown in the video were given. According to preliminary estimates, the length of the new rocket exceeds 6 meters (without the accelerator), which is 1.5 meters more than the first version of the R-360. The central part of the body has also been increased in diameter to 50 cm — compared to 38 cm in the basic modification.

