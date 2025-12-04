On the night of December 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation — a fire broke out in one of the workshops.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise can produce over 1 million tons of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate per year. The plant supplies the Russian army and is one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel.

The Ukrainian military attacked it at least twice — on June 14 and July 25.

Ukrainian troops also attacked a Russian military base near Dokuchayevsk in the occupied Donetsk region. The Russians lost 60 soldiers killed and wounded.

