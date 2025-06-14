The Defense Forces strike enemy military-industrial complex facilities in two regions of Russia

On the night of June 14, units of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked important facilities of the occupiersʼ military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the facilities of the oil holding company "NNK" in the Samara region of Russia were damaged. This is a leading enterprise for the production of explosives components and a facility of the enemyʼs military-industrial complex. Explosions were heard in the area of the industrial zone and a fire was recorded.

A plant in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory, Russia, also came under fire. It supplies the occupying army and is one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition, and rocket fuel. A series of explosions and enemy air defenses near the facility are known, and there is also a fire in the industrial zone. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

