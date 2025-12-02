Italy agrees on 12th military aid package for Ukraine

Italy published a decree on a military aid package for Ukraine, which it prepared on November 14.

This is stated on the website of the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.

Italy announced the transfer of military equipment, materials, and equipment specified in a secret document. It was developed by the General Staff of the Italian Armed Forces.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reported the preparation of an aid package back on November 3. The specific contents of the package are unknown, but Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote on October 24 that the country would transfer ammunition and SAMP/T missiles for air defense systems.

The SAMP/T is a Franco-Italian long-range ground-based surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by the European consortium “Eurosam”. Its primary weapon is the Aster-30 missile, which can engage aerodynamic targets at ranges of up to 150 km and ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 25 km.

Italy last initiated a military aid package for Ukraine in May. The 11th package included, in particular, the Italian version of the M113 tracked armored personnel carriers — the VCC-2 Camilino.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Italy has already sent 11 aid packages to Ukraine, worth a total of €2.5-3 billion. These deliveries included two batteries of SAMP/T missiles.

