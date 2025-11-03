Italy confirmed the preparation of the 12th aid package for Ukraine

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that his country is preparing the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, and promised to present it soon.

This is reported by the Italian media outlet La Repubblica.

"Our position on Ukraine does not change — we continue to help everyone in any way we can. Probably, yes, we will prepare a new package, which I will soon present in the same format as the other packages," Crosetto said.

According to him, this is the 12th aid package to Ukraine from Italy.

"As for the Patriots sent by Germany, this country has them and can send them. We sent everything we had. The assistance is secret and does not weaken Italian defenses," the Italian minister added.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Italy has already sent 11 aid packages to Ukraine, worth a total of €2.5-3 billion. These deliveries included two batteries of SAMP/T missiles.

According to Bloomberg sources, Italyʼs new package for Ukraine will include ammunition and also SAMP/T missiles for air defense systems.

