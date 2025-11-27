Time has published the 100 main photos of 2025. Six of them are from Ukraine

The American magazine Time has published a selection of the 100 main photographs of 2025. The photos depict the war in the Gaza Strip, protests in Istanbul, fires in California, the funeral of Pope Francis and the election of his successor, Leo XIV, the Oscar ceremony, protests, earthquakes, and many other important events of the year.

Six of the photos on the list were taken in Ukraine. Be careful, some of them contain sensitive content.

Smoke from Russian shelling rises over a sunflower field in Zaporizhzhia on July 8 (Dmytro Smolenko/Ukrinform)

A Ukrainian woman carries her pets as she runs out of her home after Russian bombs exploded in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 24 (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times).

Rescuers provide assistance to a victim near a residential building hit by a Russian missile, Kyiv, August 28 (Kostyantyn Liberov)

During a combined attack on Kyiv, the Russians completely destroyed the entrance of a five-story building in the Darnytskyi district with a missile. Kyiv authorities announced the record-breaking consequences of the attack — damage was recorded in 33 places across all districts of the city.

25 people died, four of them children. 22 of the dead were residents of a five-story building in the Darnytskyi district.

The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were also damaged during the attack.

An injured woman sits near her house damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, April 24 (Yevhen Maloletka/AP)

On April 24, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital. The strike, in particular, hit a high-rise building in the Svyatoshynskyi district, killing 12 people. Another 87 people were injured.

Workers work with equipment at a titanium quarry in Zhytomyr region, February 28 (Roman Pylypey/AFP)

