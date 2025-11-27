Latvia allocated an additional €125 thousand to Ukraine for the restoration of energy

The Latvian government is providing Ukraine with another €125,000 for the restoration of energy facilities and preparation for winter.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

At the meeting, the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Latvia, Andriy Sybiga and Baiba Braže, discussed the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region. This week, the pediatric building of the hospital and the Human Rights Protection Center were restored there with Latvian funds.

In total, this year the country invested €5.7 million in projects to restore the Chernihiv region after Russian attacks.

Ukraine and Latvia also discussed expanding cooperation in the production of equipment and technologies. Latvia has already transferred 12,000 drones to Ukraine within the framework of the "Drone Coalition" and 42 PATRIA 6×6 armored personnel carriers.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Latvia has provided Ukraine with defense assistance worth 0.25% of Latviaʼs GDP every year. In total, its volume has already exceeded 1.6% of Latviaʼs GDP.

On September 9, Latvia supported the allocation of €5 million for a NATO-US initiative called PURL, under which Alliance countries purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

