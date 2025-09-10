Latvia to allocate €5 million for purchase of American weapons for Ukraine in 2025

On September 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia supported a project that would allocate €5 million for a NATO-US initiative called PURL, under which the Alliance countries purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

Of the agreed amount for 2025, €3 million will be allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Defense, and €2 million from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We must continue to support Ukraine in all possible ways and means, as this is the only way to strengthen its ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to win the fight against the aggressor state Russia," said Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

What is known about the PURL initiative?

PURL is a new mechanism created by representatives of the US and NATO to provide Ukraine with weapons.

Under the PURL system, Ukraine prepares a list of priority requirements, which includes the weapons most needed on the front line at the moment. NATO allies purchase American weapons or donate their own, if they are in their arsenals.

The new mechanism will ensure the rapid supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Thanks to PURL, NATO allies have already purchased $2 billion worth of weapons to fight the Russians. The following have already joined the initiative:

The Netherlands is the first country to finance a €500 million package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden together contributed another $500 million;

Germany reported the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

Luxembourg also joined the initiative. The countryʼs Prime Minister stated that the arms packages for Ukraine cost $500 million each, so Luxembourg needs allies to jointly implement such purchases.

Under this scheme, Western partners hope to provide Ukraine with a total of $10 billion in military assistance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.