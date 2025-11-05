Latvia will transfer a batch of “Patria” armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Latvia will hand over “Patria” armored personnel carriers equipped with machine guns and ammunition to the Ukrainian army on November 6.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds.

The last batch of 21 “Patria” 6x6s will be received by the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at the military base in Adaža. Along with the equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive spare parts, a mobile repair shop, tools, and technical documentation.

By the end of 2025, the volume of Latvian aid to Ukraine will reach 0.3% of GDP.

Latvia promised Ukraine 42 “Patria” 6x6 armored personnel carriers and spare parts on July 1. The Ukrainian army received the first batch at the end of the month.

The “Patria” 6x6 is a multi-purpose six-wheeled APC developed by the Finnish company “Patria”. It is capable of carrying up to ten soldiers and crossing water obstacles. The APC can be armed with a heavy machine gun or the “Patria Nemo” 120mm mortar system.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.