Latvia will transfer a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. What is included?

The Latvian government has approved the transfer of new military aid to Ukraine. It includes, in particular, 42 Latvian-made Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds.

The defense support package will also include spare parts for armored personnel carriers, other weapons, and ammunition.

"We will train, equip, and soon deliver — our ʼPatriaʼ will help in the fight against the aggressor," Spruds wrote.

He added that Latvia will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine. Its volume will reach 0.25% of GDP in 2025.

