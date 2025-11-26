Germany to provide €170 million in emergency aid to Ukraine

Due to Russian attacks on energy, Germany will urgently provide Ukraine with €170 million in winter infrastructure aid.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to the government website.

In total, Germany has budgeted €11.5 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2026. This is €3 billion more than previously planned.

Also on Tuesday, November 25, the German government reported that it would provide “Ukrenergo” with another €32 million for energy restoration through the KfW Credit Institution, “Ukrenergo” reported.

According to Merz, Berlin does not plan to reduce support for Kyiv and advocates using frozen Russian assets for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine from the EU.

The gist of the plan is that if Russia refuses to pay reparations to Ukraine after the war, it will lose rights to its assets. However, as long as Belgium opposes the plan, the EU cannot use the assets.

On October 15, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that Germany would provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over €2 billion. It included air defense systems, radar complexes, artillery systems with high-precision weapons, missiles, and ammunition.

