Reuters: US and Belarus in talks to release over 100 political prisoners

The administration of the US President Donald Trump and the Belarusian authorities are discussing the possible release of at least 100 political prisoners in the near future.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

This could be the largest one-time release since the warming between Washington and Minsk began.

Belarus has already released dozens of prisoners since Trump took office, including 52 in September. But the US is seeking a much larger amnesty. Rights groups estimate that Alexander Lukashenkoʼs regime holds more than 1 000 political prisoners, including opposition figures and Nobel laureates.

The White House declined to comment on the details of the upcoming release, however, according to the publicationʼs sources, a key role in the negotiations is played by John Cole, whom Trump appointed as special envoy for Belarus.

The release is seen as part of a broader Washington strategy to carefully distance Minsk from Moscow in exchange for potential sanctions relief.

In recent months, Trump and his emissaries have been in direct contact with Lukashenko, and the US Treasury Department has begun to ease some restrictions.

At the same time, the US did not disclose what exactly Washington might offer in response, although earlier there was informal discussion of easing sanctions against the Belarusian potash sector. Cole also said that the US seeks to restore the work of its embassy in Minsk, which was closed in 2022.

In September, John Cole met with Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. After that, the US lifted sanctions on Belavia Airlines, and in response, Lukashenko released 52 political prisoners from prison.

In early November, the US also eased sanctions against three aircraft used by Lukashenko and his entourage.

