The US Treasury Department has officially lifted sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia and partially against three aircraft used by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his entourage.

Reuters writes about this.

The United States has also issued a general license that allows for certain operations involving three of Lukashenkoʼs previously sanctioned aircraft, including a Boeing 737 owned by the Belarusian government and another aircraft from the presidential fleet.

Also removed from the sanctions list was a luxury helicopter owned by the potash salt company Slavkaliy, which transported Lukashenko between his country residence and Minsk.

Easing of US sanctions against Belarus

Belarusian media reported back in September that the US had lifted sanctions on Belavia Airlines. In response, Lukashenko released 52 political prisoners from prison. In addition to Belarusians, they included six Lithuanian citizens, two each from Latvia, Poland and Germany, one French citizen and one from Britain.

The US later explained that it was maintaining contact with Lukashenko in order to ensure communication channels with Kremlin leader Putin.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.