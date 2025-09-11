The US President Donald Trump has ordered the immediate lifting of sanctions on the Belarusian state airline “Belavia”.

This was reported by the propaganda Belarusian media, citing the words of the US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative John Cole, who arrived on a visit to Minsk.

"I want to state here absolutely officially that we have lifted sanctions on ʼBelaviaʼ. This is official. I had a meeting with President Trump, which was attended by several dozen other people. This decision was made by the president, who said to do it immediately," said Trumpʼs representative.

According to him, the US "very much wants to normalize relations with Belarus", and he also noted that the lifting of sanctions on “Belavia” is just the beginning. The American official said that Trump supports the idea of returning the US embassy to Minsk.

During the conversation, John Cole recalled that before meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump had a "productive" phone conversation with Lukashenko on the plane.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Belarus today released 52 political prisoners from Western countries, six of whom are Lithuanians. Among those released are opposition figures, journalists and protesters. Nauseda thanked Trump for participating in the negotiations on the release of political prisoners.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.